Clothes swap fund-raiser for Warwick animal welfare charity

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Oct 2016 1:33 PM
The Southern Downs Ark team Philip Simon, Teleia Coleman, Denis and Lynne Eady are ready to go for their fund-raising clothes swap.
The Southern Downs Ark team Philip Simon, Teleia Coleman, Denis and Lynne Eady are ready to go for their fund-raising clothes swap. Jonno Colfs

THIS afternoon's Southern Downs Ark Clothes Swap is a must for anyone in need of a wardrobe update.

Hundreds of items are already on display for swap or sell at the Warwick Guides Hall on the corner of Percy and Wallace Sts.

The swap kicks off at 2pm and goes through until 5pm and all monies raised will got to help Southern Downs Ark continue their work saving, fostering and rehoming unwanted pets in the region.

Organising team member Lynne Eady said they were hoping for a big crowd.

"It's $10 entry and that goes towards the work we do," she said.

"Those swapping clothes will be given a ticket at the door for each item they bring along, and they can then use those tickets to redeem for other items of clothing they find.

"If you don't have any clothes to swap, you can buy tickets for $2 each."

Mrs Eady said there was a large selection to choose from.

"We've got a large assortment of ladies clothes, shoes, jewellery and handbags as well," she said.

"There will also be a Tupperware and an Avon stall set up."

Over the past 18 months has saved over 600 cats and over 250 dogs.

Mrs Eady said they save a lot from the Warwick pound.

"Last year our vet bill was nearly $35,000," she said.

"That covers desexing, microchipping, vaccinating, illnesses, injuries etc.

"Council has said that their euthanasia rates have actually dropped by 80% because of the wok we do, so that's great."

