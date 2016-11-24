Clubs gather for big celebration in Warwick

Today marked the 40th anniversary of the Probus Club globally and fives clubs from around the region got together to celebrate in style in Warwick.

The event, which took place at Kings Theatre, saw members from both Warwick clubs, Stanthorpe, Tenterfield and even Beaudesert attend to enjoy a packed day's agenda, some great food and a lot of laughs.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Organiser and Rose City Probus Club president Colin Dobie said the aim of the Probus Club was to provide a means of shared experience and events to active retirees.

"Each clubs meets a couple of times a month but in order to really enrich our members lives there has to be interaction between all the clubs in the region,” he said.

"Probus is essentially a social club and that's why it's so popular.

"And the anniversary was a great chance for all the clubs to get together.”