Coffee, shrubs and smiles

Jonno Colfs
8th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
GARDEN PARTY: Shannon Atfield, Curtis Price and Stacey Williams get to work in a garden paradise.
GARDEN PARTY: Shannon Atfield, Curtis Price and Stacey Williams get to work in a garden paradise. Jonno Colfs

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Warwick's Gardens Galore

Shannon Atfield

I STARTED working here on rodeo weekend in 2015, so it's almost a year for me.

I started as a cleaner but have since moved into an administrative role.

I look after the book work for the cafe and the motor inn, as well stock control and paying invoices and much more - all the fun stuff.

I am the world's best receptionist.

I love working here, Clint and Sue are really good people to work for and we all have a lot of laughs.

Another great thing about working here is the amazing food they bring me every lunchtime.

I'm also quite partial to the mango smoothies.

Curtis Price

I'm currently studying engineering at the University of Southern Queensland.

I come back to Warwick for the weekends and work here Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

I've been employed at Warwick's Gardens Galore for about three or four months.

I spend most of my time here serving customers and and taking orders and the rest of the time I make cold drinks like smoothies and frappes.

It's really good fun here.

When I was at Warwick High I used to come here occasionally for the vanilla coffee milkshake and iced coffees.

Now I get to enjoy those a lot more frequently - one of the perks of the job.

It's a lovely laid-back place to work and feels like you're surrounded by nature all the time.

The bosses are great too.

Stacey Williams

I work on the front counter and am a barista as well.

I've been working here for nearly two years.

I love working with people, not only the great people I work with but also all the people who come through.

Not everywhere you go has great customer service, so I try to be really happy and polite and greet customers with a big smile.

You might just turn someone's day around with a good smile.

It's always so busy here, which makes the day go so much faster.

There's always something to do and someone to talk to, which I really enjoy.

The food is amazing. We never get any complaints and people absolutely love the great sized portions we serve.

