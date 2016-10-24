COLD: Spring delivers freezing temperatures

IF YOU were a little chilly last night, some seriously unseasonal temperatures were to blame.

At 9.30pm the temperature was a mere 7 degrees and got down to 3.3 degrees at 3.30am.

At 5am the apparent temperature was a freezing 2.2 degrees.

The average minimum temperature for October is a much higher 10.4 degrees.

However, a fine sunny day is expected and the mercury is rising quickly as day goes on.

The current temperature is 13.1 degrees.

The expected top today will be in the low to mids 20s.

Overnight the minimum expected will get down to a chilly 7 degrees and tomorrow will be much the same as today with temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Daytime temperatures will increase to be nudging 30 as the week progresses.