Colourful cause for Warwick Rodeo

THOSE who were tough enough could be seen sporting pink at the Warwick Rodeo on Friday afternoon.

Though the Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraising day has been around for a while, last week's event was the first time it was run by the Classic Ladies Foundation.

Volunteer Shannon Brown said she and several other campdrafting women from around Australia had come together to organise fundraisers benefitting rural communities.

"The Classic Ladies Foundation only just formed this year for the Landmark Classic Campdraft,” Mrs Brown said.

"We're really excited the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft committee asked us to be here this year to help fundraise for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation on Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day.

"All of us in the foundation have been handpicked by Landmark from all over Australia to help raise money and we all have a passion for helping rural Australia.”

Mrs Brown said rodeo queens and princesses were helping to sell raffle tickets and red and pink merchandise on Friday.

"Our next fundraiser will be for the 2017 Landmark Classic Campdraft Sale,” she said.

"We'll have another monster raffle, and we'll be auctioning two horses and a stallion service fee to One More Paddy to raise funds for Bowel Cancer Australia and Limbs for Life.”