Community Christmas Lunch to ensure nobody spends Xmas alone

It's Christmas, time to indulge in a beautiful plum pudding and brandy caramel sauce.

CHRISTMAS Day is one of the worst days of the year to be alone so one Warwick family is selflessly trying to ensure no one has to be this year.

The Warwick Community Christmas Lunch is the idea of Kathryn Goldspink and her whole family has got behind the idea to give something back to the region's less fortunate.

"I came up with the idea last year and my family got right behind it," Ms Goldspink said.

"This will be the second time we've done it and it's just gotten bigger this year with the community support and the people that want to come along.

"Christmas is not the time to be lonely or for anyone to miss out."

Ms Goldspink said about 70 people were booked in for lunch including guests and volunteers.

"We've had heaps of donations and support from local businesses," she said.

"We'll be putting on a cold meat and salad lunch with nibblies, drinks and dessert.

"It's about the people having a great day and the smiles on their faces."

WHEN: Christmas Day, from 11am to 3pm

WHERE: Cowboys Clubhouse, Queens Park

COST: Free, to book phone Kathryn on 0401519301