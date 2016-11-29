Community groups help student in need

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS: Warwick East State School Head of Special Education Tracey Mekitarian is excited for Raymond to have his new activity chair to help him participate and progress in class.

A CHAIR may not seem like much to some people, but for one Warwick student it has meant being able to participate in his school classes.

Five-year-old Raymond has cerebral palsy and Rose City community groups came together to fundraise for and present him with a special activity chair, valued at $4800.

Head of Special Education at Warwick East State School Tracey Mekitarian said he had made excellent progress with the new chair.

"Raymond is such a happy little boy - he's always so cheerful,” Mrs Mekitarian said.

"The new chair gives him much better posture which keeps him alert and means he's attentive through much more of his lessons.

"We've just received the activity chair in the last week of Term 3 and another wheelchair through Disability Services in June.

"Raymond has come to us from another district and needs highly individualised care so we've had amazing support to get him a full-time support person and physio and language specialists.”

Mrs Mekitarian thanked the Rotary Club of Warwick, Rotary Sunrise, Condamine Valley Warwick QCWA and Rotaract for their support.