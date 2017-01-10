Concerns bloom with Southern Downs sunflowers

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMS: As sunflowers draw tourists the region to see the colourful crop, many Southern Downs residents are concerned by visitors trespassing, damaging crops and parking their cars dangerously just to get photos.

THOUGH sunflowers are proving popular as ever for visitors to the Southern Downs, farmers are urging people to be respectful of the colourful crop.

Since the bright blooms flowered in late December, plenty of tourists have been eager to take photos but some are reportedly venturing into fields and even taking flowers.

Jackie Doyle owns one crop at Spring Creek and said she was lucky not to have an issue with visitors.

"We're off the highway and not quite as accessible as some of the crops closer to the highway thankfully,” Mrs Doyle said.

"We have seen a lot of people parked near the Eight Mile looking to get photos but as far as I know we haven't had anyone come onto our property.”

Residents have also taken to Facebook to raise concern about careless drivers trying to snap photos close to the road, particularly on Freestone Rd and near the Eight Mile turnoff.

Warwick police Officer In Charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said police had received few public complaints, but urged people to enjoy the blooms respectfully and safely.

"We've had one complaint in the last day about someone parking their car and then attempting to cross the road to get photos,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"It's commonsense if you're going to pull over to do so safely and be mindful of the traffic conditions.

"The good majority of people are going to pull over and take photos but there would be small number who think it's fine to take a flower and that's totally disrespectful to the farmers who are trying to make a living.

"While they may think it's fine to take just one, if everyone did that it's a different story.”