31°
News

Confessions of a Warwick driving instructor...

28th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAVE an admission to make. Yep an admission. I very rarely make any of these. Even when the evidence is stacked heavily against me, so listen up. Hopefully this little read will inspire you make this admission too because I think it is something we are all guilty of.

I am a bad driver.

Yes, there it is. I have said it. I am a bad driver. I have made mistakes when I am driving that were completely my fault and will probably continue to do so until I hang up the car keys for the last time.

It's quite a weight off my mind to make that admission really because it helps explain a lot. In fact, I am of the firm belief that we are all bad drivers and the sooner we all admit it the better off we will be. Go on, say it to yourself.

Now let me wind back a little bit. You and I are not bad drivers all the time, obviously. Some people are bad drivers more often than other people. Some people make you wonder how they ever got a licence.

I am a human being and as one I make mistakes, I sincerely hope there are a few extra-terrestrials living among us and reading the Warwick paper, but if you are a human being you make mistakes too.

One of the biggest mistakes we can make is to think we are perfect when we drive and not admit our mistakes to ourselves when we make them. This is a path to complacency.

My great writing companion, (Google) is full of quotes and definitions about complacency. I love this one - "A feeling of smug or uncritical satisfaction with oneself or one's achievements.”

To me that is a great definition and in the context of this column and my earlier admission it means to avoid complacency you should be critical of yourself and the way you drive.

People have often asked me about my experience as an accident investigator and if I saw any trends that accident victims had in common.

They were hoping for an answer like "they all had two heads” or "they were all Manly supporters”, but alas, there is no simple answer except they were all humans like you and me.

Sometimes they were just unlucky but in the great majority of cases, they had become complacent.

Complacent about speeding, complacent about obeying road rules, distraction, fatigue, complacent about driving whilst impaired.

Complacent about their licence and their life.

Remember you are human. Admit your faults and try to fix them. Strive to be a better driver every day and don't let your guard down against complacency.

Be safe out there and enjoy the rest of the Christmas season and I sincerely hope you have a happy and prosperous new year, and many more of them - just keep an eye on the smug, hey?

Warwick Daily News
Brumby Catch to excite on NYE

Brumby Catch to excite on NYE

THIS year's New Year's Eve Rodeo has a quirky new event on the schedule.

Southern Downs roads worst in the state

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: Photo: Jodie Dixon / Isis Town & Country

NATIONAL highways in the South West Downs have been named and shamed

Loved volunteer has no plans of quitting

HELPING HAND: Marie Dwan who was recognised recently for her 27 years of service at The Oaks Nursing Home in Warwick.

VOLUNTEER Marie Dwan was recognised recently for 27 years of service

Big fine for parking in taxi ranks

Crackdown on motorists using taxi ranks to pick up passengers.

Local Partners

'My heart sinks' as their world turned upside down

They are the most horrific deaths you could imagine and for the people on the emergency frontline, every road fatality is a tragedy of unimaginable proportion.

Line up for bargains

SPENDING UP: Tess McArdle from Brisbane was among the shoppers looking for a bargain at Harvey Norman's Boxing Day sale in Warwick.

All roads led to Harvey Norman yesterday for Boxing Day bargains.

What's open and when in Warwick over Christmas

Spanos IGA Warwick.

Want to know what's open in Warwick and when?

A dabble for Dad at Boxing Day Races

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Pam Hockings with last year's memorial race day sash held for her late husband Hector Hockings. The second annual memorial race is on Boxing Day.

Memorial race on program on Monday

Trainer back on home turf on Monday

Trainer Michael Nolan (right) will have horses in Warwick on Boxing Day.

Nolan back to where it all began

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

They arrived quickly. And they appeared heartfelt, if not entirely from a place of shock, given the gravity of her health since being taken ill last week.

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael’s Fastlove video is one of many being snapped up by Australians on iTunes.

George Michael is set to dominate charts again after his shock death

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

Rural 0 0 $690000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

0 0 $690,000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

Unimpeded River Views

1 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 259,000

Highset Queenslander has unimpeded views over the river, through the valley and back to the mountains. Renovated 3 bedrooms have built ins, master has French doors...

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!