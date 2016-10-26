Controversial retail development approved

SOUTHERN Downs councillors welcomed a full public gallery in Warwick Chambers this morning to hear whether the new Bunnings expansion would move forward.

The proposed site which will include a garden centre, shop and showroom has been approved for development by the retail giant.

Concerns about flooding had been brought to the attention of councillors due to the site's proximity to the Condamine River.

Councillors said flood studies commissioned by council found building at the site would have no significant effect on the displacement of flood waters that could threaten other properties in the area.