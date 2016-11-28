Cop on drugs, weapons and stealing charges fronts court

Former Darling Downs police officer Ben Dyball arrested and charged with drugs, weapon and stealing offences.

THE case of former police officer charged with weapons, drugs and stealing offences has been further adjourned.

Ben Alexander Ephraim Dyball appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court this morning, six months after the former Warwick police officer was arrested.

The 49-year-old told Magistrate Bevan Manthey his case could not be heard until he received more material from the police prosecutor.

"At some stage I would like to make some submissions about the delay," Dyball said.

Mr Manthey agreed the case was turning into a "lengthy" one.

"You're perfectly within your rights for that," he said.

Dyball faces nine charges including drug possession, unlawful weapon possession, possessing/acquiring restricted items and two counts of stealing.

On May 18, while Mr Dyball was in Toowoomba, police searched his home and will allege they found police uniforms, notepads, gun holsters, a NSW police constable's identification, 450g of marijuana and two pairs of police handcuffs.

He is due to reappear in Warwick Magistrates Court February 19.