Corn catches cod and other fishing secrets

Fish Stocking Association secretary/treasurer Ed Kemp dropping a line at Leslie Dam, Queensland's second most popular dam. Photo Kerri Burns-Taylor / Warwick Daily News

IF YOU snag a 4WD with a stainless steel hook, chances are it'll be digested and get stuck in its bottom.

Don't follow? Well then you need to scrub up on your fishing lingo, and Ed Kemp is the man to take that lesson.

"A 4WD is a turtle,” the avid fisherman said.

"If you go fishing and catch a turtle, you say 'I've caught a 4WD'.

"It's because it has four legs.”

And if you're going to take to the water, be a little kind and refrain from using stainless steel hooks.

"If you catch a fish that's undersize, cut the line just above the hook and throw it back in,” Mr Kemp said.

"The fish will digest the hook, but if you use stainless steel it won't rust in the gut.

"I've pulled out fish with hooks sticking out of their...”

The fight

Different fish provide different pulls and fights on a line, with jewfish dubbed "jibberas”.

"They're erratic and will fight around,” Mr Kemp said.

"You'll know a cod by the way it fights. It will take off and there will be a long gradual pull.

"Silver perch have twice the pull of a yellow belly.”

He said "nine times out of 10”, a good fisherman could tell what fish they had hooked before it was out of the water.

Baits

Baits matter for the type of fish you're looking to catch, and Mr Kemp said if you've got your eye on cod, stock up on wood grubs.

"That's what the good, serious cod fishermen will use,” he said.

"You can't buy them, and have to cut open rotting wood to find them.”

If you're taking to the Condamine River, use worms, live or frozen shrimp and little yabbies.

The best for Connelly Dam are crayfish and worms.

At Leslie Dam all you need is a pack of frozen shrimp.

"And if you want carp, just use a corn kernel from a tin,” Mr Kemp said.

What to take

There are three Rs to abide by when it comes to setting out for a fish, Mr Kemp said.

"Take your reel, rod and raincoat,” he listed.

"If it rains, you've got your raincoat, and of course you need the reel and rod.”

Most dams and some weirs around the state require a permit to fish, and they can be obtained from the the post office, Tackle and Tusk or online at www.qld.gov.au/recreation/ activities/boating-fishing/ rec-fishing/dams/.

"If you haven't got a knife, you'll have to use your teeth,” Mr Kemp said.

"A knife, patience and the three Rs, and you'll have 90% of what you need.”

The important lesson

"The main rule I have is never take alcohol on a boat,” Mr Kemp said.

"These fellas go out and drink, and chuck their bottles in the dam and they sink to the bottom. They run the risk of being caught drink driving, or hurting themselves on the water.”

IF You want to win a $2500 fishing holiday or $5000 BCF voucher head to www.warwickdaily news.com.au/ultimate fishing2017.