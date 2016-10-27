Costs cut for region's non-profits

SOUTHERN Downs' non-profit organisations are set to benefit from a decision to discount a range of Planning, Development and Environmental Services application and permit fees and charges.

Southern Downs councillor Neil Meiklejohn said the decision expanded on the fees and charges which already offer a 50% discount to eligible non-profit organisations for some application types.

"Council is well aware that most non-profit organisations, all those community and volunteer-based groups right, operate on minimal funds,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"This move to provide a 50% discount offers those eligible organisations some relief from application and permit fees which may have a huge impact on the bottom-line of their projects.

"Today's decision will bring consistency and certainty to all non-profit organisations by allowing them to undertake accurate budgeting.

"It's a win for community not-for-profit groups across the region and is another way we're is moving to cut red-tape.”