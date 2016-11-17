27°
Could Queensland lead the way by teaching this?

17th Nov 2016

CHILDREN as young as four will be taught coding and robotics in Queensland as a compulsory part of their education from next year.

The ABC reports that parents will not be able to "opt" children out of digital learning classes because they do not agree with iPad use for youngsters.

State Education Minister Kate Jones confirmed there would be mandatory digital learning from Prep to Year 10 to prepare children for the future.

"We are on a learning journey ourselves but I think when you crunch the numbers in regards to the skills young people are going to need in the future, then we owe it to them to help them take part in the digital economy," she said.

Computer coding is already part of the primary curriculum in England, Belgium, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands, the ABC reported.

Coding will be a part of the curriculum across Australian schools by 2018.

Already there are schools, like St Hilda's School on the Gold Coast, where primary school children are being taught coding.

Apple is pushing a message that 'everyone can code' and has developed a full program of teaching materials using its Swift Playgrounds app.

BIG READ: So are your kids learning to code yet?

Swift is an open source language used to develop apps and programs.

Griffith University's dean of education Donna Prendergast told the ABC the coding rollout was being fast-tracked in Queensland schools.

"So I think Queensland could make some claims nationally to be leading the way in this area," she said.

But some have questioned whether young children are already having too much screen time.

Child development expert Dr Michael Nagel questioned the curriculum change.

"There is a growing body of research that says engaging with iPads and engaging with technology may be doing more harm than good in terms of health," he told the ABC.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? IS IT IS A GOOD IDEA?

OR SHOULD WE TEACH KIDS THE BASICS LIKE ENGLISH AND MATHS FIRST? 

Topics: apple coding computers education kate jones

