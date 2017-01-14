Council 'doing its best' to respond

RIDING CAREFILLY: Grafton cyclist Sophie Attwater riding along the Summerland Way at Junction Hill near where she came across a snake on the path.

DESPITE his frustration with the state of Maryvale's roads, David Bowen said he knew other small towns were feeling the pinch from the council.

Mr Bowen said Southern Downs councillors and staff had failed to say when they would address his concerns about the state of roads, and at times, did not reply.

Community, Towns and Villages portfolio councillor Sheryl Windle said councillors were doing their best to address the concerns of small communities around the region through community meetings and the cuppas with the councillors.

"We are doing everything we can with limited funds and people do have different expectations of what can be achieved with the rates being paid," she said.

"Plenty of the progress associations around have been quite open with me and there are a lot of positive people working with us to address issues in the communities around the region.

"If it is an operational issue, we do require co-operation from people to report issues to us because our operational team cannot be everywhere.

"We encourage people to download the app from the council website (sdrc.qld.gov.au), take a picture of their concern, such as long grass.

"In that case it would be responded to or dealt with very quickly, particularly if it is a safety issue."

