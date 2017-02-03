Council forced to refute bullying claims... again

Mr Keenan stressed that Southern Downs Regional Council takes complaints about bullying and intimidation very seriously.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has been forced to refute bullying claims once again in response to an article published in a community paper.

The article stated "a range of council employees, along with some of their family members, have accused Southern Downs Regional Council management of bullying and intimidating staff to such an extent that some have contemplated suicide."

It also stated similar cases of bullying had been reported in Cairns, Tablelands, Fraser Coast and Gympie Regional Council.

Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan reiterated there were no complaints from staff relating to bullying or intimidation from management.

"Council's media statement issued last week clearly states that there are no active bullying complaints at Southern Downs Regional Council," he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said Council has also noted comments from Greg Hallam, Chief Executive Officer of the Local Government Association of Queensland in response to the article.

In a letter to the editor, Mr Hallam said, "Your article, Council Bullying 'Widespread", of 31 January, relies almost entirely on disproven allegations made under the cover of parliamentary privilege to further a personal campaign against local councils by State MP Rob Pyne.

"The claims Mr Pyne has made in parliament have been investigated by the Government long ago and were found to be without foundation."

The Daily News reported on similar claims a fortnight ago, in which the council confirmed CEO David Keenan and human resources director Brook March were the subject of formal complaints, but denied these were related to bullying, or that the council had a culture of such behaviour.

Mr Keenan stressed that Southern Downs Regional Council takes complaints about bullying and intimidation very seriously.

"As CEO of Southern Downs Regional Council, I am really disappointed in relation to the unsubstantiated comments made about bullying," he said.

"The vast majority of staff take great pride in the services they deliver to the different communities of the Southern Downs region, and I have been contacted by many staff who have indicated that this is a slight upon the reputation and integrity of staff across the organisation," he said.