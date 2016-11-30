Council keeps an eye on Stanthorpe flying foxes

FLYING foxes in Stanthorpe have caught the eye of the Southern Downs Regional Council.

A council officer has inspected areas where the flying foxes are currently roosting along Quart Pot Creek.

The council has also been liaising with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

Council will continue to monitor the flying foxes but, at this stage, is not considering attempting to move the colonies on.

Such action will not necessarily mitigate damage the animals are causing as they can travel long distances from roosts to food sources.

Any action taken may just move animals to another site where they may also present problems.

Although the risk of infection with lyssavirus from these animals is low, as a precaution council warns residents not to handle these animals and urges people to report details of any sick, injured or orphaned flying foxes to the RSPCA.

As a further precautionary measure against the possibility of horses contracting hendra virus, owners are advised not to feed or water horses beneath trees where flying foxes roost or visit regularly. They are also advised to contact their veterinarian immediately should their horse become ill with fever, respiratory problems, colic or neurological signs like loss of vision or loss of balance.