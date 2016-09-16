Council puts issue of barking dogs to rest

Copy of a letter distributed in Brendan Place, Goodna threatening to kill a barking dog. Letter has been altered by The Queensland Times. Photo: Contributed

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has upped their antics on keeping barking dogs and frustrated residents at bay.

The new information package offered by the council is aimed at stopping "the issue of barking dogs getting the better of you".

The package comes a month after a Warwick family was left terrified by threatening note dropped in their letterbox.

The letter warned the Warwick resident that if she didn't "shut that dog up" the person would "cut the f***** things throught (sic) and yours".

This note was left in a family's letterbox. Molly Glassey

In a separate incident in Ipswich, a dog owner received a note saying, "shut the f***** up or I will 1080 it. I will throw it in front and back yards in the whole street. One like or bite and it's dead".

At the time, Warwick police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said threats sent by letter were a serious crime.

"If there is a conflict between parties or the reception between them is not good, progressing that to threats is lunacy," he said.

"If people have a beef, there is a forum where they can make complaints through council."

Southern Downs Council environment services manager Tim O'Brien said the new information package encouraged residents to take up their issue directly with the dog's owner.

"More often than not, the issue can be resolved by speaking to the owner of the dog first and making them aware of the nuisance, without making a formal complain to council," Mr O'Brien said.

The package includes a letterbox-drop style form that a person can use to communicate the issue of the barking dog to their neighbour.

"If the dog continues to bark after the owner has had time to address the issue, you can report he matter to the council," he said.

For more information or to download the information package, visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/living-here/pets---animals/barking-dogs