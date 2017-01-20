36°
News

Council rocked by shocking bullying claims

Sophie Lester
| 20th Jan 2017 7:13 AM Updated: 8:08 AM
Southern Downs Regional Council building has responded to claims staff are being "bullied and intimidated by management.
Southern Downs Regional Council building has responded to claims staff are being "bullied and intimidated by management. Kerri Moore

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has hit back at claims of bullying, after allegations surfaced in the media this week.

An article in a community newspaper yesterday brought to light claims of "bullying and intimidation" by council management, which one source, who the Warwick Daily News spoke to yesterday, said was a cause of emotional distress for their family.

The council yesterday confirmed CEO David Keenan and human resources director Brook March were the subject of formal complaints, but denied these were related to bullying, or that the council had a culture of such behaviour.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said there were no bullying complaints active within the council, all complaints relating to elected officials and council employees were investigated thoroughly, and the people who had gone to the media were a minority out to cause trouble.

"It is disappointing that a small minority of employees consider it appropriate to pull out the 'bullying card' when they are asked to do their job," she said.

The council did acknowledge the formal complaints made against the CEO and human resources manager, have cost $12,000 to investigate. But they said it was not about bullying.

A council employee's partner also lodged a complaint against Cr Dobie, which was referred to an independent investigator at a cost of $2000.

It is anticipated an additional $12,000 will be expended in relation to the current complaints made about the CEO and HR manager.

The council's Anti-Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy operates in conjunction with legislation to ensure employees are provided with a work environment where they are treated fairly and with respect, free from discrimination, harassment, vilification and bullying.

Cr Dobie said she was 'extremely disappointed' in the recent article, "where the comments of a small minority were purported to reflect the culture of the council", which she said was not the case.

The Mayor said it was the expectation of the council that employees would attend work and undertake their duties in a productive manner and in accordance with council policies and procedures.

"The complaints are being made by a small number of people with the complaints being the same and relating to the same tenet," Cr Dobie said.

"The complaints are being made on a variety of fronts against me, the CEO and senior staff. It is frustrating complainants are in effect 'agency shopping', hoping for a different outcome when claims are not substantiated and that they turn to social and other forms of media as a last resort.''

Employees have the opportunity to address any form of conduct contrary to EEO laws informally or through the formal complaints procedure.

"Council does recognise that there are pressures on employees at work and at home, which is why employees are provided access to confidential counselling through Council's Employee Assistance Program," Cr Dobie said.

"It is recognised that employment at Southern Downs Regional Council is well sought after and that there are high expectations from the community regarding productivity and professionalism.

"Council continues its commitment to providing excellent working conditions and benefits for its staff."

The Daily News understands council policy prohibits employees, with the exception of councillors, from speaking to the public about their roles in council.

During the past 12 months, the Daily News has found it increasingly difficult to speak with elected officials, with councillors advised not to speak to media in regards to issues that are not directly related to their assigned portfolios.

In two cases known to the Daily News, staff members were disciplined for speaking to the media in regards to non-council matters.

The complainant said the problem had affected former staff. "I know people who have previously worked for council and have started their own businesses since, and still will not speak out because they can't risk...their business.

"Staff members have been told they are not allowed to talk about what's going on at work, so they bottle it and it's difficult for us as family to be able to talk to them."

"I believe it is something they keep sweeping under the carpet."

Warwick Daily News
Council rocked by shocking bullying claims

Council rocked by shocking bullying claims

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has hit back at claims of bullying, after allegations surfaced in the media this week.

Councillors on LNP pre-selection list

Southern Downs deputy Mayor Jo McNally (left) and council colleague Cameron Gow (third from right) are reportedly among the nominees for the LNP preselection for the seat of Southern Downs at the next state election.

Councillors step forward for State Government position

Your go-to-guide on the best scoop in Warwick

Stacey Williams thinks you should pop in and try some delicious Maleny icecream.

Icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream, icecream!

Children must attend Prep this year

Parents can still enrol their children for Prep next week, and aren't required to have uniforms, stationary or books.

It's not too late for parents to enrol their children.

Local Partners

Top sportsman leaves town

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick after eleven years of being based on the Southern Downs.

Clifton in election carve up

BOUNDARY SHAKE-UP : Clifton may become part of a new electoral seat.

Clifton could become part of a new seat by the Queensland election

Which ground is your team at in this weekend's cricket

WCA carnival committee representatives include Geoff Thorley, Shaun O'Leary, Colin O'Brien and Chris Cantwell

Where to find your favourite team at Australia Day Cricket

12 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

RACING: Michael Douglas shows his style in his supercharged LJ Torana in the Six Banger Nationals at the Warwick Dragway. Photo Photo Phill's Kustom Photography

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's 12 options

Players wanted for Cutters for 2017 BRL season

Cutters defend during their long association in the BRL. The Cutters are the only club to field their own team every season.

Cutters confident of a strong 2017 with your help

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

  • Music

  • 20th Jan 2017 10:30 AM

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

Married at First Sight: M'boro dad to feature on reality TV

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

A bull riding accident put everything into perspective for Sean.

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Town House 3 2 1 Offers OVER $...

Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise space and be very functional. The kitchen has top of...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Why tree-changers want to buy in the Southern Downs

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price for the Downs dropped 1.5% to $241,250 the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 1.5% to $241,250

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Top sportsman leaves town

GOLD CUP WINNER: Ben Tapp has moved to Tamworth and listed his historic Warwick property The Glen.

ONE of Australia's top campdrafters Ben Tapp has left Warwick

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!