Council secures $100,000 for public projects

JAZZ UP YOUR IDEA: The Jumpers and Jazz in July committee was one of the recipients of last year's Regional Arts Development Fund grants.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is offering a big splash of cash to anyone with an arts project they want to see realised.

Council has received $55,000 from the State Government and contributed $45,000 to the Southern Downs' Regional Arts Development Fund.

The Southern Downs received $7000 more than Toowoomba and twice as much as the Western Downs.

Cr Rod Kelly said it was an exciting amount to be dealing with and hoped it would encourage those in the arts community to foster their dreams.

The fund supports the realisation of public art projects.

"It's a great opportunity for fine arts in the region, whether it's music or theatre, individuals or groups who would like to apply for funding," he said.

"That funding is available for various things throughout the arts community."

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the size of the grant made for exciting days ahead for Warwick's arts community. Ms Devine headed the Jumpers and Jazz organising committee, which on was one the recipients of last year's grants.

"Supporting the arts has so many significant benefits for the region including the enhancement of our economy and culture," she said. "So often I talk to people who have found that embracing the arts and their creative side to be life-changing."

Warwick was only eligible for $30,000 based on its population and Regional Arts Development Fund guidelines.

However, the council obtained almost twice that, something a council spokeswoman attributed to "competitive applications".

Ms Devine encouraged all those with a creative idea in the works to apply for the grants.

"The regional arts development grant provides the financial support for individuals, groups and communities to achieve their project goals especially to source support from professionals working in the arts who don't live locally," she said.

"Regional Arts Development Funding is all about expanding our opportunities, skills and vision."

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a flexible fund, enabling councils to tailor programs to suit the needs of communities.

Cr Kelly said The Southern Downs 2030 Community Plan would become the region's "umbrella plan", providing high-level strategic direction around the arts grants.

Those interested will be able to apply in coming months.