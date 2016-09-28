Council secures $100,000 for public projects

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is offering a big splash of cash to anyone with an arts project they want to see realised.
Council has received $55,000 from the State Government and contributed $45,000 to the Southern Downs' Regional Arts Development Fund.
The Southern Downs received $7000 more than Toowoomba and twice as much as the Western Downs.
Cr Rod Kelly said it was an exciting amount to be dealing with and hoped it would encourage those in the arts community to foster their dreams.
The fund supports the realisation of public art projects.
"It's a great opportunity for fine arts in the region, whether it's music or theatre, individuals or groups who would like to apply for funding," he said.
"That funding is available for various things throughout the arts community."
Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the size of the grant made for exciting days ahead for Warwick's arts community. Ms Devine headed the Jumpers and Jazz organising committee, which on was one the recipients of last year's grants.
"Supporting the arts has so many significant benefits for the region including the enhancement of our economy and culture," she said. "So often I talk to people who have found that embracing the arts and their creative side to be life-changing."
Warwick was only eligible for $30,000 based on its population and Regional Arts Development Fund guidelines.
However, the council obtained almost twice that, something a council spokeswoman attributed to "competitive applications".
Ms Devine encouraged all those with a creative idea in the works to apply for the grants.
"The regional arts development grant provides the financial support for individuals, groups and communities to achieve their project goals especially to source support from professionals working in the arts who don't live locally," she said.
"Regional Arts Development Funding is all about expanding our opportunities, skills and vision."
The Regional Arts Development Fund is a flexible fund, enabling councils to tailor programs to suit the needs of communities.
Cr Kelly said The Southern Downs 2030 Community Plan would become the region's "umbrella plan", providing high-level strategic direction around the arts grants.
Those interested will be able to apply in coming months.
What Warwick's art community needs to bring in more dollars
Lewis von Stieglitz, Chamber of Commerce president
FIRSTLY, support for travelling exhibitions (like The Dressmaker and Miss Fisher ones) that link mainstream culture and the arts community. Display them at non arts venues such as the town hall and Glengallen.
Double the size of the art gallery to support larger and multiple exhibitions.
Support more 'artist in residence' opportunities to widen public exposure to the arts. People too often push the arts into a small corner. Eg at the horse and motor events. It would build up visibility and create product for sale in itself.
Create some public art. It gets the word out that art and culture are here and enrich the community.
Karina Devine, Warwick Art Gallery director
PERSONALLY I would like to see more partnerships developing between the business community and artists/the arts.
It would be wonderful to see more collaboration between the two and encourage the two sectors to communicate with each other to develop visual art ideas that are truly unique and interesting.
Councillor for Regional Promotion, Tourism and the Arts Rod Kelly
BY WAY of ideas, I believe that is best left to the individuals and groups who are strongly encouraged to apply for the grants which we want to see fully allocated and utilised.