Council staff committed to region debt reduction

The new-look Southern Downs Regional Council was officially sworn in at Warwick Council Chambers yesterday morning.Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

MORE than $2million in Southern Downs Regional Council debt has been retired and $5.6million more put towards cash reserves.

An operating cash surplus of $6.5million was expected at the end of the last financial year.

The adjusted amount was adopted yesterday as part of the council's 2015-16 annual report.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the report highlighted that council was now in a stronger financial position following years of deficit budgets.

"I am very pleased to note that the end of year result demonstrates the commitment to reducing costs and expenditure at council,” Cr Dobie said.

"This is only the second surplus in the 'life' of the council, and in 2015-16 it was achieved in the same year that council also delivered its largest capital works program.

"We have also achieved substantial funding success from the other tiers of government.

"This is especially remarkable given the current climate of diminishing pools of state and federal funding, and is a credit to the council and those staff involved in preparing the funding submissions.''

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally said sharing draft budgets for community review would help council develop more sustainable spending practices.

"This year has involved for us the journey of taking our first draft budget out to the community,” Cr McNally said. "We were the first council in Queensland to do so and I hope we can continue to deliver strong budgets through this process.

"We can only be removed from the (Queensland Treasury Corporation) watchlist if we do continue to deliver surplus budgets.”

Cr Dobie said the surplus was just the start for the council to get its finances back on track.

"Council will need to continue delivering operating surpluses over a period of three to five years, to demonstrate its ability to live within its means,” Cr Dobie said.

"Once council delivers consecutive operating cash surpluses, council may be reclassified and have the opportunity to borrow where applicable.

"We will not, however, have the capacity to borrow for operational activities, as was the case in the past.

"More than $1million has been generated from the sale of land this year, and these funds are targeted at retiring debt where possible, appropriate and in the best interests of council.

"This end of year result demonstrates that council is doing more with less, and reflects the 'user pays' ethos being implemented.”

The mayor suggested that the council's annual report would be of interest to a range of stakeholders including residents and ratepayers, business owners across all industries in the region, staff, and prospective new residents and new businesses looking to establish themselves in the Southern Downs.

"Balancing all of these needs is a key part of council's role and all council staff take great pride in their work and contributing towards making the Southern Downs a great place to live, work and unwind,” Cr Dobie said.

Southern Downs Regional Council is expected to publish the 2015-16 annual report on its website in the coming days.