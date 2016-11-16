Council to test alarms for floods

Killarney is prone to flash flooding during summer storms. yesterday afternoon after yet another heavy storm sweeped across town. Photo: John Towells / Warwick Daily News

WITH storm season underway, Southern Downs Regional Council will test two of its Flood Emergency Warning Systems next week.

Council local disaster coordinator Peter See said the annual testing would take place in Killarney on Wednesday from 9am to noon, and in Leyburn on Thursday between noon and 3pm.

"The siren systems, located at Killarney Fire Station in Ivy St and Leyburn Police Station on Leyburn Forestry Rd, are used to alert the community of an impending flood,” he said.

"The sirens are audible for between 915m and 1280m, depending on weather conditions.”

Mr See said during the tests residents would hear a test message, but outside of these times alarms would warn of flood risk.

During testing, residents will hear:

Attention Attention, we will shortly conduct a test of the (location) warning system. This is only a test. I repeat this is only a test.

At all other times, the usual emergency message is:

Attention Attention, this is a flood warning announcement. Go to higher ground now. Avoid low lying areas. I repeat this is a flood warning, go to higher ground now.

Public information sessions about the Flood Emergency Warning Systems have previously been held at Killarney and Leyburn and it is important that the community is aware of the warning systems and what to do when they activate.

For further information phone council on 1300 697 372 or visit council's website www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.