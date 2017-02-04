Councillor crowned prince of plonk

WINE WIN: Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi has taken out several produce awards at the Stanthorpe Show.

A CAREER in wine making may well await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend with top gongs for his popular home-made white and red varietals.

Cr Pennisi was awarded seven prizes for eight wine entries, including a highly commended first for an Italian-style Rose. He also took out awards for his olive entries.

Cr Pennisi describes his wines, under The Smith Street Connection label - as dry, easy-drinking white and red table drops.

"My family has been entering home-made wine at the show for the past three years after my four children and some other family members became interested in wine making and we decided it was a lovely way to celebrate our Italian heritage," Cr Pennisi said.

"Traditionally immigrants, like my father who came to Stanthorpe (in 1947), enjoyed having a glass of wine for lunch and dinner - mainly red - made from the dry-style grapes like a Merlot or Muscat available to them."

Cr Pennisi is reluctant to reveal his award-winning wine and olive techniques from the family's traditional Mount Etna (Southern Italian) recipes but says they are always enjoyed by family and friends who drop in to his Stanthorpe home.

In April each year, the Pennisi family gather on the Granite Belt to make up to 400 litres of tomato puree, and next year the 10-strong crew will head to Southern Italy for a family reunion, Cr Pennisi said.