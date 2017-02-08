31°
Councillors at Southern Downs shows

Sophie Lester
| 8th Feb 2017 4:28 PM
Andrew Page, Southern Downs Councillor Rod Kelly and Craig Magnussen at the Stanthorpe Show.
Andrew Page, Southern Downs Councillor Rod Kelly and Craig Magnussen at the Stanthorpe Show. Liana Turner

SOUTHERN Downs residents will have an opportunity to talk to their elected councillors and staff at upcoming agricultural shows throughout the region.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said community members were welcomed to come and "have a chat” with herself and her council colleagues at their special stall at Allora, Killarney and Warwick Shows.

Cr Dobie said all the ouncillors were keen to provide more opportunities for the community to connect with the council and put forward their views and opinions.

"As Councillors we attend a lot of community meetings and events and have put new processes in place such as the 'Cuppa with the Councillors' and the Council Q&A to connect with residents on matters that are important to them,” she said.

"The local agricultural shows offer a great opportunity to have an information stand and catch up with residents that might not otherwise get out to our other engagement activities.

"Councillors and some of our senior managers attended the Stanthorpe Show last week and we would encourage residents to visit us at our stands at the upcoming Allora, Killarney and Warwick Shows.

"We will answer people's questions and there will also be some of council's senior managers available on the Friday Show days for enquiries of a more operational nature.

"We're also happy to talk about the 'big ticket items' such as economic development, tourism, the Council budget, our capital works program and the advocacy work that we are doing with State and Federal Governments.”

Councillors and council staff will be available at the stands at Allora Show this Friday from 10am to 7pm and on Saturday councillors will be available from 10am to 4pm.

At Killarney Show on February 24, community members can catch up with councillors and staff from 2 to 7pm, or just the councillors from 10am to 4pm the following day.

Councillors and staff will be in attendance at the Warwick Show on the Friday, March 24 public holidays between 10am and 7pm, and councillors from 10am to 4pm on March 25.

"At our show stands we'll have information brochures and relevant flyers on display,” Cr Dobie said.

"This gives passers-by the opportunity to take information on a variety of topics including pest management, water restrictions, waste management facilities, library services, economic development, upcoming events and other services and programs.

"There may be some services that people don't know about like the MY SDRC App, which has a wide range of uses and is a timing-saving device for community members to submit requests for service or to keep an eye on council news.

"There is nothing like a face-to-face conversation to gain information, resolve issues, and to establish a better understanding of what is happening in our local communities.

"We feel this is an extremely important part of our role and when it comes down to it, serving the community is why we put ourselves forward to be part of local government. So I would encourage residents to drop in and see us at the shows.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora events killarney shows southern downs regional council warwick community whats on

