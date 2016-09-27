22°
Countdown on to Rose City's world famous rodeo rumble

Molly Glassey | 27th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
BUCKIN' BRONC: Millmerran rider John McNamee proved too good for his horse at the Warwick Rodeo.
Gerard Walsh

IT'S T-minus 26 days until the largest rodeo in Australia kicks off in our backyard.

The 88th Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo and Pryde's EasiFeed Gold Cup Campdraft will take place at the Warwick showgrounds, boasting some of the best bronc riders, calf ropers and bucking bulls in the country.

The week-long festivities will begin Monday, October 24, and organisers are putting in the hard yards to ensure Warwick gives, "the best in bull riding”.

"This is combining the best of the best in rodeo and campdrafting with the top 15 competitors from across the country in all rodeo and campdrafting events,” Warwick Show and Rodeo CEO Julie Peterson said.

More than 30,000 people are expected to descend on the Rose City for the event, some of whom are travelling across oceans just to check it out.

"We are also hosting some international visitors, Miss Rodeo America, Miss Rodeo Canada alongside our own Miss Rodeo Australia and the 2016 Warwick Rodeo Queen,” Ms Peterson said.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of prize money is at stake for the professional riders, and all spectators are promised a week packed with action.

As with every year, the entertainment extends beyond the ring, with market stalls set to take over the showgrounds.

"There will be a huge range of exhibitors where you can pick up a new pair of boots, jewellery or a new saddle,” Ms Peterson said.

All attending are recommended to do so with an empty stomach.

Dillies Diner, The Slushie Van, Dutch Poffertjes, Woodfire Australia and American Fried will be setting up stalls to feed the hungry masses.

The first final of the Warwick Gold Cup starts at noon Sunday where the top 12 riders in all six open rodeo events decide who takes home the major portion of prizemoney in the best rodeo action to be seen anywhere in Australia.

Live streaming of the event will also be available from the Monday.

Shuttle buses operate over the weekend, leaving from Australiana Park and Warwick Library.

Admission Fees

Family pass: $50

Adult pass: $25

Pensioner (aged and veterans affairs aged): $15

Students with ID (uni or high school ID): $15

Children (5 yrs and under 14 yrs): $5

