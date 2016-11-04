28°
News

Country or not, he's set to rock Stanthorpe

Jonno Colfs
| 4th Nov 2016 5:44 PM
ROCK SHOW: Adam Brand is going to hit the stage at Stanthorpe Rocks next weekend.
ROCK SHOW: Adam Brand is going to hit the stage at Stanthorpe Rocks next weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STANTHORPE Rocks is all fuelled up to ignite the Southern Downs next weekend.

On Saturday night, headline act the Hoodoo Gurus will be joined by Joe Camilerri and the Black Sorrows, Stylus, Spy vs Spy and in a coup for the region's country music fans, Adam Brand.

Brand, with 11 studio albums under his belt, three reaching platinum status, can't wait to hit the stage.

"I'm really pumped about it,” he said.

"Everyone might see me as country but I've never fit fair and square into that box.

"I reckon I'll fit really comfortably into this lineup and I'm really excited because it's going to allow me to reach an audience I may not have otherwise.”

Brand said he grew up on a diet of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellancamp, Fleetwood Mac and many others his parents introduced him to.

"I wasn't listening to Slim Dusty and Merle Haggard,” he said.

"I love my rock music and I'm thrilled to be a part of this festival.

"The country genre is really broad and the stuff I always liked was filled with rock and blues and that's what I gravitated towards.

"I guess as a musician you listen to music and take the bits that turn you on.

"I think the people who haven't heard my stuff before will be pleasantly surprised it's not all hay bales and banjos.”

Adam Brand plays at 4.15pm on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale at www.stanthorperocks.com.au

Warwick Daily News
Country or not, he's set to rock Stanthorpe

Country or not, he's set to rock Stanthorpe

Adam Brand can't wait to hit the Stanthorpe Rocks stage next weekend.

Students rewarded for study

SCHOOL PRIDE: Principal Joy Craig giving Brooke Williams the Long Tan Leadership Award.

Student shine at speech night

Bluebird crew sing a sweet song

BLUEBIRD BUDDIES: Olivia Noble, Chris Burt and Bron Hefferan are just some of the team at Bluebird Kitchen and Bar.

Meet the team from Bluebird Kitchen and Bar

Teething pills linked to deaths have "no problems": TGA

The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.

This homeopathic teething gel is now being tested.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Premiers Wheatvale to battle Rascals in cricket match

Wheatvale captain Paul Cantwell shows his style at Slade Park.

Wheatvale and Rascals in game of the week in Warwick cricket

New Warwick markets gather steam

HISTORIC SITE: Marlene Pickard and Bob Amos are behind the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

The very first Southern Downs Steam Railway markets this weekend.

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

'SCOTT Pilgrim Vs. the World' stars Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera secretly dated and even considered eloping to Las Vegas.

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Beautifully Presented

4A Short Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Endless potential awaits you with this classic home overlooking the Condamine River with gorgeous views from the spacious deck to the Racecourse. Representing a...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!