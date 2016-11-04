Country or not, he's set to rock Stanthorpe

ROCK SHOW: Adam Brand is going to hit the stage at Stanthorpe Rocks next weekend.

STANTHORPE Rocks is all fuelled up to ignite the Southern Downs next weekend.

On Saturday night, headline act the Hoodoo Gurus will be joined by Joe Camilerri and the Black Sorrows, Stylus, Spy vs Spy and in a coup for the region's country music fans, Adam Brand.

Brand, with 11 studio albums under his belt, three reaching platinum status, can't wait to hit the stage.

"I'm really pumped about it,” he said.

"Everyone might see me as country but I've never fit fair and square into that box.

"I reckon I'll fit really comfortably into this lineup and I'm really excited because it's going to allow me to reach an audience I may not have otherwise.”

Brand said he grew up on a diet of Bruce Springsteen, John Mellancamp, Fleetwood Mac and many others his parents introduced him to.

"I wasn't listening to Slim Dusty and Merle Haggard,” he said.

"I love my rock music and I'm thrilled to be a part of this festival.

"The country genre is really broad and the stuff I always liked was filled with rock and blues and that's what I gravitated towards.

"I guess as a musician you listen to music and take the bits that turn you on.

"I think the people who haven't heard my stuff before will be pleasantly surprised it's not all hay bales and banjos.”

Adam Brand plays at 4.15pm on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale at www.stanthorperocks.com.au