Country stars all set to play Kings Theatre

COUNTRY STARS: Seleen McAlister (pictured) and Drew McAlister will perform at Kings Theatre tonight.

KINGS Theatre is the place to be this evening as two of Australia's brightest country music stars take to the stage.

Drew McAlister, of the widely known McAlister Kemp duo is back on the road as a solo artist with a new band and new album to play for country-music lovers all over the country.

McAlister has long been recognised as one of the nation's premier songwriters and performers.

In addition to penning scores of enduring country-rock classics as one half of barnstorming duo McAlister Kemp, McAlister has composed hundreds of tunes both with and for artists from Graeme Connors to Luke O'Shea to Tamara Stewart.

He's worked with US songwriting royalty including Brett Jones (Jason Aldean), Brian Maher (Taylor Swift), and Dylan Altman (Tim McGraw), and has performed alongside the cream of Aussie country talent: Beccy Cole, Sara Storer, Melinda Schneider, Adam Brand, Mike Carr, and countless others.

MUSTER BOUND: Drew McAlister is this year's Muster Talent Search ambassador.

With second solo outing and ABC Music debut Black Sky - McAlister's first post-McAlister Kemp release - the versatile star shows off his trademark earthy, anthemic style as never before.

Going on stage before Drew will be Seleen McAlister (no relation), a songstress who was this year nominated for a Golden Guitar at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and was also named Female Vocalist of the Year at the Mildura Southern Star awards.

Seleen said doors opened at 8pm and she would be opening the show.

"I'll play for an hour, then Drew will come on for an hour and 15 mins,” she said.

"So for the $30 ticket price you'll see two great shows with two great bands, double the McAlister.

Seleen said she had been singing forever.

"Ever since I could talk apparently,” she said.

"I've always been very musical, I picked up music very early.

"Started entering talent quests at about 10 years old and started performing in bands when I about 12.”

Seleen said she left school quite early and become a muso.

"I did a lot of different things, lots of performing through cover bands and stage productions,” she said.

"But country music has always been at the forefront because I grew up listening to classic country through my parents.

"I released my first studio album in 2014 and my second on September 30 this year.

"We'll play mostly originals with a couple of covers thrown in.”

WHEN:

Tonight from 7.15pm, show starts at 8pm

WHERE:

Kings Theatre, Warwick RSL Memorial Club

COST:

$30 per ticket