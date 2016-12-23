29°
News

Couple receive special gift for last Christmas together

Molly Glassey
| 23rd Dec 2016 3:25 PM
Dennis and Rosalie Halcrow with Santa.
Dennis and Rosalie Halcrow with Santa.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK couple has thanked Rose City Shoppingworld for making their last Christmas together all the more special.

Dennis Halcrow came in to the Warwick Daily News office, hoping to give a Thumbs Up for the kindness of Santa's staff photographers after they gave he and his ill wife Rosalie free photos.

"It's my wife and my last Christmas together,"  he said.

"She's dying of cancer and they have given her six to nine months."

The pair went to visit Santa, and after telling the photographers their story, were snapped free of cost.

"There are still some kind people in the world," Mr Halcrow said.

"And we really appreciate it the generosity of those who organised the photo and then did not charge us.

"It might not be much to them, but to us, it means the world."

The beautiful couple will spend Christmas with their daughter here in Warwick.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  christmas warwick

Letter to the kids of Warwick from Santa

Letter to the kids of Warwick from Santa

Make sure you read the kids this letter from Santa.

How hackers can ransom Southern Downs businesses

Anthony Viola is a computer expert who helps keep the region's businesses safe from cyber attacks.

Survey shows 48% of businesses are not cyber secure

5 awkward Christmas Day moments to watch out for

Everyone has that one sleazy uncle...

Here's a few tips to help iron out some of the bumps.

2016 a bumpy ride for Queensland MPs

Agriculture Minister Leanne Donaldson was forced to resign after it emerged the Bundaberg MP was nearly three years behind in her council rates and she had driven her car when it was unregistered.

A look back at 2016 in Queensland politics

Local Partners

Community Christmas Lunch to ensure nobody spends Xmas alone

CHRISTMAS Day is one of the worst days of the year to be alone so one Warwick family is selflessly trying to ensure no one has to be this year.

Last chance for hampers at Food Assist

XMAS CHEER: Jenny Creed with (clockwise) Leland Groves, Chloe Groves, Tiffany Groves, Domonic Meissner and Harmony Meissner.

FOR many across the region, Christmas can be a really tough time.

Celebrity barrel race on at the New Year's Eve Rodeo

SADDLE UP: Celebrity barrel race organiser Karen Burraston with major sponsor Brad Steele, from Steele's Bakery who can't wait for the race on New Year's Eve at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Business battle in celebrity barrel race

Melbourne Cup winning trainer heading to Warwick

Sheila Laxon (left) and John Letts pose with a Melbourne Cup before an Australian promotional tour.

High-profile trainer heading to Allman Park

Nolan eyes off Boxing Day win in Warwick

STARTER: Rough Eddie is first across the line at Clifford Park this month and a strong chance in the Country Cup at Allman Park.

Toowoomba trainer eyes off Boxing Day race

Oprah explains her weight loss success

Oprah explains her weight loss success

American TV host Oprah Winfrey has revealed she has lost 40 lbs. courtesy of her Weight Watchers diet.

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

Bryan Cranston and James Franco in a scene from the movie Why Him?

The only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

Rural 0 0 $690000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

0 0 $690,000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

Unimpeded River Views

1 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 259,000

Highset Queenslander has unimpeded views over the river, through the valley and back to the mountains. Renovated 3 bedrooms have built ins, master has French doors...

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!