Couple receive special gift for last Christmas together

A WARWICK couple has thanked Rose City Shoppingworld for making their last Christmas together all the more special.

Dennis Halcrow came in to the Warwick Daily News office, hoping to give a Thumbs Up for the kindness of Santa's staff photographers after they gave he and his ill wife Rosalie free photos.

"It's my wife and my last Christmas together," he said.

"She's dying of cancer and they have given her six to nine months."

The pair went to visit Santa, and after telling the photographers their story, were snapped free of cost.

"There are still some kind people in the world," Mr Halcrow said.

"And we really appreciate it the generosity of those who organised the photo and then did not charge us.

"It might not be much to them, but to us, it means the world."

The beautiful couple will spend Christmas with their daughter here in Warwick.