Court sees both sides of weapons possession

Later yesterday, the court heard of another man who had a number of guns stolen from his Leyburn property.

A WARWICK magistrate and police prosecutor have compared and contrasted two different men on weapons charges, calling one "blasé” and the other "trying to do the right thing”.

Each fronted the court on failure to store charges.

The first, Sidney Jayson Sweedman, said he didn't see the point in properly storing weapons because, "they're just going to get stolen anyway”.

Police searched Sweedman's Rosenthal Heights home in May this year, finding a rifle in his bedroom wardrobe, and ammunition in his shed, in his car and on a bench.

The court heard at the time of the search the 42-year-old told police, "he didn't see a point in keeping guns in the safe because people still steal them from inside safes”.

Magistrate Anne Thacker said the Rosenthal Heights man had plenty of time to properly secure the weapons after coming home from a roo shooting trip.

"That coupled with the comment you made, indicates a level of concern,” Ms Thacker said.

He was fined $1500.

John Robert Mills fronted the court charged with one count of failure to properly store his weapons.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said a shotgun, two rifles and a pistol were stolen by thieves who entered a locked shed with "considerable force” then broke into a fridge the 68-year-old man converted in to a safe.

"He's complied as best he could for his age,” Sgt Wiggan said. "Compared to the other man who was a bit blasé about storing his weapon, this is different.”

Since the weapons were stolen on March 3 this year, the court heard Mills had invested in a solid safe.

"It would comply, I'd say to 120% with the regulation,” Sgt Wiggan said.

Ms Thacker said despite the seriousness of the charge, Mills had since done "the right thing”.

The 68-year-old was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.