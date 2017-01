And make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water.

IT'S not just the heat Warwick residents have to put up with till the end of the week, as the UV index hits extreme..

In usual extreme UV weather, it's recommended all avoid sun exposure between 1pm and 4pm.

However, this week the Bureau of Meteorology are telling all to avoid the sun between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

If outdoors, seek shade and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen and UV-blocking sunglasses.

And make sure your pets have plenty of shade and water.