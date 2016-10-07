Cowboys saddle up for wild night of bull riding

HOLD ON: Matt Carlo on the bull Ricardo in the open bull ride at last year's Cowboy's Rodeo.

WARWICK Cowboys are capping off a strong season in the most action-packed way they know how: a good ol' fashioned rodeo.

Held at the Cowboys clubhouse at Father Ranger Oval, the Cowboys Rodeo and Bull Ride will boast seven events presented by Scott Keogh and sponsored by Southern Downs Ag.

Cowboys rodeo committee president Don Browne said club players were encouraged to ditch their footy jerseys in exchange for some stirrups and go in the $500 local steer ride. "The top footballer will win $100,” he said. "The money raised will go towards player development.”

He went on to say the Cowboys had put up a good fight in a strong season for the club and this was a fitting way to celebrate.

"We've had a very good season with both the A grade and under 18s making the grand final,” he said.

"This is a great way for our players and supporters to have a bit of fun without the pressures of playing football.

"There will be great interest in the footballers' steer ride with a bit of challenge among the players.”

Rothbury rider Jason O'Hearn scored 90 on bull Heather's Little Spinner and won last year's bull ride.

Queensland rider Fraser Babbington was second and former Emu Vale cowboy Lachlan Slade third.

This year, the open bull ride and local steer ride will draw competitors from around the region, while the junior steer and poddy rides and peewee poddy ride, mechanical bull and jumping castle are sure to keep the younger visitors entertained.

Events on the program include an open bull ride, local steer ride, junior steer ride, poddy ride and bareback pony ride.

There will also be music and bar from 5.30pm until late.

Gates open at 5pm and nominations for the open bull ride close at 6pm for the rodeo to start at 7pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $8 for kids, or you can score a family pass for $50.

For more information phone Scott Keogh on 0400734990 or Liz Browne on 0409894100