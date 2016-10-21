Crash on Freestone Road

A CAR has crashed near the creek crossing on Freestone Rd.
Emergency crews are rushing to the scene, though initial reports suggest no one has been injured.
It is believed the road is still open to traffic.
A CAR has crashed near the creek crossing on Freestone Rd.
Emergency crews are rushing to the scene, though initial reports suggest no one has been injured.
It is believed the road is still open to traffic.
She allegedly supplied amphetamines and marijuana to the officers in her taxi, and arranged the supply of more drugs.
ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.
BOB Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win in a post on his website.
Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...
This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...
3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...
145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...
Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...
2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...
4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...
3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...
3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...
Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...