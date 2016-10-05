Student in Warwick school car crash

UPDATE: A student has been involved in a car crash outside Scots PGC College.

The crash occurred on the corner of Oxenham St and the school parking lot.

A QAS spokesman said by the time emergency services arrived all drivers were out of the car and walking around.

"There was just some fluid and debris on the road," he said.

Emergency services have since left the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency services are rushing to the scene of a crash in Warwick.

The two-vehicle crash is in Oxenham St Warwick, near Scots College.

Motorists are urged to take care near the scene as there is debris on the road.