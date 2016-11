Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the New England Hwy.

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to the scene of a serious crash just outside Warwick.

Paramedics are treating the female driver at the scene of the crash, which occurred on the New England Highway, about 10kms south of Warwick.

It is not believed anyone else was in the car at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Firefighters are hosing down the mangled vehicle.

