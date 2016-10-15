Crowds flock in to Seasonal Feast markets

Amy Walker, organiser of the Seasonal Feast markets was very pleased with the morning's crowds so far.

THE Seasonal Feast markets are back in town today and there's still time to get down and check them out.

The markets are being held in the courtyard of the Warwick Art Gallery and will be going until midday.

Organiser Amy Walker said the crowds had been flooding in all morning.

"We've had a great roll-up today already," she said.

"The barbecue is on and we're grilling up some beautiful Carey's sausages, and we've whipped together a seasonal broad bean dip which is delicious.

"A new stall as well today, which is great, Sharon is here with fresh bunches of gorgeous flowers grown and picked at Severnlea."

As well as that, visitors to the markets will be met by an array of the freshest fruit and vegetables, fresh bread, bulk honey, award winning olives, hot coffee and Budgee Garlic and Herbs.