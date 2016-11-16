Cuppas all round for Mavis' 90th

WOODENBONG'S latest nonagenarian, Mavis Burley, celebrated her 90th birthday with an "all-day cuppa party” at the Crossroads Ministry Hall in Woodenbong.

The joyful celebrations drew lots of family, friends and visitors to share her special day with her, some of whom had travelled long distances.

Mrs Burley's daughter Nola single-handedly baked all the treats for the party, a massive and much appreciated effort.

Mavis was born in 1926 to parents Dorothy and Arthur Reid and was the second eldest of five children.

She spent her early childhood at Grahams Creek, Woodenbong, then moved to Urbenville for schooling.

She married Keith Burley in 1947, and they settled at Boomi Creek, Woodenbong.

The union produced two children, Nola and Ian.

Keith passed away in 2008. He and Mavis had shared 61 years of matrimony.

Mavis has been community minded over many years and still remains active.

She has been involved with Rodeo Committee catering, the Ladies RSL Auxiliary, the CWA choir and the film-making for the CWA's The Bush Christening movie.

Her brother Norm, who plays the button accordion, accompanies Mavis's singing at the Urbenville MPS to entertain the residents and does so every second Monday.

She is also a very keen gardener.