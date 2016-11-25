Customer is number one at Warwick Automotive

PIT CREW: Heath Haidley, Scott Timms, Tony Locke and Craig Scanlan are some of the team at Warwick Automotive.

Heath Haidley

I'll have been working for Warwick Automotive for 10 years in February.

I'm the service manager and took over that role in 2014.

I started working here as a school based apprentice and qualified as a mechanic in 2012.

I look after the workshop and organise the day's workload between the mechanics on the floor.

I also look after vehicle reconditioning and most importantly, customers concerns and needs and making sure they are met and they are happy and satisfied.

I really enjoy the job and still get the opportunity to work on the floor occasionally, running vehicle diagnostics and offering second opinions to the other guys.

Scott Timms

I'm the parts manager here at Warwick Automotive and have been in the role for two years.

Prior to coming here I was the warehouse manager at David Evans Group in Toowoomba and before that was the parts manager for David Evans in Warwick.

I look after all the general parts enquiries, answering the phones, customer service and organising accessories for new vehicles among other many other things.

When I was in Year 12 I was offered a parts interpreter traineeship with Graeme Collins despite no experience and not much of a knowledge of cars.

I love the job here, every day is different and the best parts are the challenges the job presents and coming up with solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.

Tony Locke

I've been working here for 18 months as an Isuzu sales consultant.

Prior to working here I worked for Holden here in Warwick for 28 years.

On a day to day basis I deal with all the walk-ins, email enquiries and test drives as well as all of the enquires from the Southern Downs that are funnelled to us from the Isuzu website.

It's exciting because Isuzu is certainly an emerging player in the Australian car market and is growing more and more popular all the time.

I love my job, the pride in your product is a huge part of the job.

I love dealing with local customers in a no pressure situation and then seeing people's excitement when they pick up their brand new car.

It's most people's second biggest expense in their life and a large part of the job is the trust that people put in you that you'll deliver for them.

Craig Scanlan

In January 2017 I'll have been at Warwick Automotive for 10 years.

I started out as a sales consultant and dealer principal Chris Murphy titled me as Nissan sales manager about three years into the job.

I look after the Nissan side of the dealership and if it's a bit busy Chris will jump in and help me out.

Before this job I was working for Graeme Collins for about 13 years.

I really enjoy my job, every day is different and I meet some really nice people and build friendships.

It's lovely helping customers with their needs and because I've been doing it for so long I'm starting to help out younger generations of families I've helped out in the past.

My day consists of a lot of customer service, dealing with all the enquiries and checking in stock when it arrives, as well as all the paper work involved.