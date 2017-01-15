Dalrymple Creek reaches highest level in recent years

Abigail, Cooper and Lachlan Collins in front of a flooded Dalrymple Creek at Allora. The New England Highway is in the background.

THROWING some jewfish back into the Dalrymple Creek water was a bit of Sunday entertainment for the Collins family at Allora today.

After 132mm rain at Upper Dalrymple Creek overnight Saturday, Dalrymple Creek rose quickly.

When the water hit Allora, some of the tracks around the golf course were covered in water.

Ben Collins, wife Lisa and children Abigail, Lachlan, Cooper and Harry were surprised to see the creek so high at noon yesterday.

"The last time I remember the creek this high was the last time Warwick had a big flood,” Ben said.

"We found a couple of jewfish stranded and held them in the water until they got going again.”

The family has a farm block in the Allora area and don't want the creek to rise much higher than it did this morning.

Goomburra farmer Neil Phelan said this morning's flood was well under the flood levels in 2010 and 2011.

"From memory, it is the biggest flood in the past six years,” he said