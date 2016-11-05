31°
News

Dalrymple Seat golf and bowls in Allora today

Glyn Rees | 5th Nov 2016 9:28 AM
Allora True Value Hardware's Beetle Wakeford and Allora News' Dave Dwan with the trophy for today's Dalrymple Seat Bowls and Golf Day.
Allora True Value Hardware's Beetle Wakeford and Allora News' Dave Dwan with the trophy for today's Dalrymple Seat Bowls and Golf Day. Glyn Rees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY from 1pm will see action aplenty at the Allora Sports Club on the bowls green and the golf fairways with the annual Allora True Value Hardware/Allora News Dalrymple Seat Golf-Bowls Day.

The event has been a great success since its inception in 2009, the result of Allora True Value Hardware's Beetle Wakeford and Allora News' Dave Dwan getting their heads together to add a social sporting outing to Allora's events calendar.

Beetle and Dave are again putting together a sensational array of prizes to be won on the sponsor day which supports the Allora Sports Club.　

The novel trophy, the Dalrymple Seat is one of the more eye-catching in the "sporting corridors" of Allora, a shining stainless steel, unused, toilet pan with a polished and varnished timber lid adorned with names of previous event champions. It is important those aspiring to hoist the trophy as 2016 Champions be well aware the shining seat has been spared the rigors of its intended use at manufacture.

Beetle and Dave are encouraging everyone to head down to the Allora Sports Club by 1pm today and there's still plenty of room for teams according to Beetle.

Teams of three pay $20 per person to take part, the golfing segment is a three-ball ambrose of nine holes, the lawns bowls played over nine ends, all the action commencing at 1.30pm. The entry fees are $25 - all activities all day, $20 - golf only, $15 bowls only and $10 barbecue only.

The barbecue is "a whopper cook-up" according to Beetle, and there's also a suggestion of a "Dwanny Roast" later in the evening.

"Basically it's just a social day out for people to enjoy some laid back sporting fun, eats, a few social drinks and a lot of conversation and banter” says Dave, who has been an organising dynamo with regards to the event .

Rugby league will be high on the discussion agenda Beetle and Dave both former high-calibre exponents of the game, and supporters of the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

The two sporting icons are only too happy to discuss their star quality achievements, and that of their NRL clubs. Beetle is a former Atherton Tablelands and Darwin top grader who matched wits with the likes of internationals Bob Fulton and Mark Harris, while Dave's name was etched in local club Wattles folklore before heading to Brisbane to don the colours of the Eastern Suburbs Tigers, not forgetting a stint with Toowoomba's All Whites.

If you require more information this morning on what's always a great day out of friendship, fun and frivolity give Dave a call on 46663362 or Beetle on 46663318.

An added bonus for all taking part is that the eighth annual "Allora True Value Hardware/Allora News Dalrymple Seat Golf-Bowls Day" will be catered for in fine fashion with the new Allora Sports Club outside catering facility.

The recently completed 6 x 4 metre shelter that includes a barbecue, Bain Marie, and essential chef seating fired up for the first time at the recent Terry Masters Memorial Trophy Day hosted at the Sports Club, but today's Beetle and Dwanny Extravaganza will be the Barbie Barn's first all local event.

Allora Sports Club spokesperson Wendy Ellwood says the new facility would be well up to the social challenges on Saturday.

"We at the sports club are very pleased with the outcome of the outside barbecue shelter that even comes with its own herb and flower gardens,” she said.

Who will be seated in 2016 on Allora's foremost sporting throne come tonight?

While challenging in some aspects, the day that is a highlight for so many community members offers everyone involved an opportunity to try the Dalrymple Seat for size.

It was a great roll up last year according to Beetle, who is looking forward to a bigger field today. Don't miss it for quids.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora allora sports club bowls dalrymple seat golf warwick

Police slam drunk driver's 'reckless behaviour'

Police slam drunk driver's 'reckless behaviour'

POLICE have slammed a woman’s actions after she was caught using a mobile phone and driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

  • News

  • 5th Nov 2016 11:01 AM

Sydney runner completes parkrun before Westpac move

Andrew Ward completed his first parkrun in Warwick while in town for the Westpac move.

Sydney runners tries parkrun before Westpac move

REVEALED: Rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths

A motorcycle officer tracks speeding drivers

Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting

Scorcher for the Southern Downs

SUNNY DAYS: Michelle Guo and David Kong making the most of the warm weather at Queens Park.

THE SOUTHERN Downs is in store for a taste of summer this weekend.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Premiers Wheatvale to battle Rascals in cricket match

Wheatvale captain Paul Cantwell shows his style at Slade Park.

Wheatvale and Rascals in game of the week in Warwick cricket

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hired three off-duty police officers to escort her to and from Kendall Jenner's birthday bash.

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Beautifully Presented

4A Short Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Endless potential awaits you with this classic home overlooking the Condamine River with gorgeous views from the spacious deck to the Racecourse. Representing a...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!