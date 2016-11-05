Dalrymple Seat golf and bowls in Allora today

Allora True Value Hardware's Beetle Wakeford and Allora News' Dave Dwan with the trophy for today's Dalrymple Seat Bowls and Golf Day.

TODAY from 1pm will see action aplenty at the Allora Sports Club on the bowls green and the golf fairways with the annual Allora True Value Hardware/Allora News Dalrymple Seat Golf-Bowls Day.

The event has been a great success since its inception in 2009, the result of Allora True Value Hardware's Beetle Wakeford and Allora News' Dave Dwan getting their heads together to add a social sporting outing to Allora's events calendar.

Beetle and Dave are again putting together a sensational array of prizes to be won on the sponsor day which supports the Allora Sports Club.

The novel trophy, the Dalrymple Seat is one of the more eye-catching in the "sporting corridors" of Allora, a shining stainless steel, unused, toilet pan with a polished and varnished timber lid adorned with names of previous event champions. It is important those aspiring to hoist the trophy as 2016 Champions be well aware the shining seat has been spared the rigors of its intended use at manufacture.

Beetle and Dave are encouraging everyone to head down to the Allora Sports Club by 1pm today and there's still plenty of room for teams according to Beetle.

Teams of three pay $20 per person to take part, the golfing segment is a three-ball ambrose of nine holes, the lawns bowls played over nine ends, all the action commencing at 1.30pm. The entry fees are $25 - all activities all day, $20 - golf only, $15 bowls only and $10 barbecue only.

The barbecue is "a whopper cook-up" according to Beetle, and there's also a suggestion of a "Dwanny Roast" later in the evening.

"Basically it's just a social day out for people to enjoy some laid back sporting fun, eats, a few social drinks and a lot of conversation and banter” says Dave, who has been an organising dynamo with regards to the event .

Rugby league will be high on the discussion agenda Beetle and Dave both former high-calibre exponents of the game, and supporters of the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys respectively.

The two sporting icons are only too happy to discuss their star quality achievements, and that of their NRL clubs. Beetle is a former Atherton Tablelands and Darwin top grader who matched wits with the likes of internationals Bob Fulton and Mark Harris, while Dave's name was etched in local club Wattles folklore before heading to Brisbane to don the colours of the Eastern Suburbs Tigers, not forgetting a stint with Toowoomba's All Whites.

If you require more information this morning on what's always a great day out of friendship, fun and frivolity give Dave a call on 46663362 or Beetle on 46663318.

An added bonus for all taking part is that the eighth annual "Allora True Value Hardware/Allora News Dalrymple Seat Golf-Bowls Day" will be catered for in fine fashion with the new Allora Sports Club outside catering facility.

The recently completed 6 x 4 metre shelter that includes a barbecue, Bain Marie, and essential chef seating fired up for the first time at the recent Terry Masters Memorial Trophy Day hosted at the Sports Club, but today's Beetle and Dwanny Extravaganza will be the Barbie Barn's first all local event.

Allora Sports Club spokesperson Wendy Ellwood says the new facility would be well up to the social challenges on Saturday.

"We at the sports club are very pleased with the outcome of the outside barbecue shelter that even comes with its own herb and flower gardens,” she said.

Who will be seated in 2016 on Allora's foremost sporting throne come tonight?

While challenging in some aspects, the day that is a highlight for so many community members offers everyone involved an opportunity to try the Dalrymple Seat for size.

It was a great roll up last year according to Beetle, who is looking forward to a bigger field today. Don't miss it for quids.