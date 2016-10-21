Dancers wow judges at Warwick High Talent Quest

THE judges at this week's Warwick High Talent Quest had little doubt at the end of the night who the winners were.

The last act was four young ladies with a highly energetic and acrobatic dance routine that left the crowd half stunned and screaming for more.

Dance troupe member and WSHS vice-captain Jazzie Spiller said the girls had been dancing together for 10 years.

Dancing to Only Imagine by Chris Brown and David Guetta are Alexis, Tysharna, Jazzie and Georga.

"We all went to different primary schools around town but met at dance classes and have been close friends ever since.

"We started working on our talent quest routine in about May.

"Firstly we picked a style, which was jazz, then came the music and the choreography was a team effort.”

Jazzie said the girls had been performing at eisteddfods for years and had even travelled to the USA as part of a dance troupe.

"We had some nerves before we went on stage, as we normally do, but once the music starts we forget all of that and have fun,” she said.

The girls, who attend The Dance Centre - Warwick, won $100 for the overall prize, as well as $50 for the people's choice award, as voted by the audience.