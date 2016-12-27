Darling Downs horse wins Country Cup qualifier

BOXING DAY: Sweet Repeat wins over Irish Constabulary and Fiercely Defiant in the Olsens Produce/Freestone Feedlot Magic Millions Country Cup Qualifier Open Hcp.

A TOOWOOMBA horse has won the day's biggest race at Warwick Boxing Day Races.

Sweet Repeat, owned and trained by Ross Coveney, stormed down the straight to beat home Irish Constabulary and Fiercely Defiant in a strong finish.

Irish Constabulary was trained by former Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Sheila Laxon and partner John Symons.

Race six, The Olsens Produce/Freestone Feedlot Country Cup Qualifier Open Handicap had prize-money totalling $30,000 and was also a qualifying race for the Gold Coast Magic Millions Country Cup to be held in early January.

Coveney said it was fantastic to win the big race.

"We're very happy," he said.

"It's a great horse and she's now won four out of her last five starts, which is fantastic.

"Today's run was also a class record which is the icing on the cake.

"She broke a record recently over 1200m at the Sunshine Coast as well."

In the saddle for the winning ride was 23-year-old Brisbane jockey Adam Spinks.

"She led all the way," he said.

"It was a great run. My dad has ridden her before and told me to make sure I was up front heading into the straight and kick her home and she should win."

Spinks took home two wins and two second placings out of his four rides in Warwick yesterday, and it's no wonder he's fallen for Allman Park's charm.

"It's a great place to race," he said.

"They should definitely have a lot more meets here."