29°
News

Defence throws doubt on sisters’ testimony in McCulkin trial

Sherele Moody
| 22nd Nov 2016 12:52 PM Updated: 12:52 PM
BODIES NOT FOUND: Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.
BODIES NOT FOUND: Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DEFENCE barrister has called into doubt the evidence of two sisters believed to be among the last people to see Vicki and Leanne McCulkin alive 42 years ago.

Dennis Lynch on Tuesday urged a Brisbane Supreme Court jury to be careful when considering the evidence of

Janet Gayton and Juneen Gayton, who were neighbours and friends of the McCulkin girls at the time they disappeared.

Mr Lynch's client, Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois, 69, is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Barbara McCulkin and the rape and murder of her 13-year-old and 11-year-old daughters.

The Highgate Hill family disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, has pleaded not guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder.

His co-accused, Vincent O'Dempsey, a 78-year-old Warwick resident, is scheduled to face trial next year.

The Gayton sisters previously told the court they saw men called "Vince" and "Shorty" at the McCulkin home on the day the family disappeared.

They remembered the date because it was Juneen's 10th birthday and there was to be a party that evening.

Mr Lynch said on Tuesday that there were discrepancies between statements made to police 42 years ago and the women's testimony at this trial.

He told the jury that he wasn't "criticising" the Gaytons, but "people can make mistakes or, over time, can confuse circumstances."

"You'd be very cautious before simply acting on the basis of their recollection … a recollection 40-plus years later of a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old."

Mr Lynch also urged the jury to carefully consider the evidence of Peter Hall who told the court Mr Dubois confessed that Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey took the trio to the bush.

Mr Hall had told the court that once there, Mr O'Dempsey separated Mrs McCulkin from her daughters then strangled her to death.

The witness said Mr O'Dempsey then raped one of the girls and convinced Mr Dubois to rape the other child.

Mr Hall said Mr O'Dempsey murdered them both and the two men buried their bodies in a location that has not been revealed.

"You simply couldn't be satisfied with the evidence of Peter Hall, couldn't be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he's reliable," Mr Lynch said.

On Monday, Mr Lynch accused Mr Hall of making up the story to "save his own neck" because of his involvement in the firebombing of the Torino nightclub in 1973.

The court had heard Mr Hall appeared before the Crime and Misconduct Commission in 2014 and denied any knowledge of the crimes but he changed his testimony at the committal hearing into the McCulkin deaths last year.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith on Monday told the jury that the Gaytons' testimony was not impacted by time.

Mr Meredith also said Mr Hall had nothing to gain other than clearing his conscience by giving evidence at the trial.

Justice Peter Applegarth has started summing up the case for the jury. - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  brisbane supreme court editors picks mcculkin murders murder

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Strong return in local lambs

Strong return in local lambs

Bony Mountain lamb producer share his story of three decades on the land

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Southern Downs mayor welcomes formula factory

DAIRY BOON: A new factory in Toowoomba will connect the local dairy industry with international markets.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie welcomes new Toowoomba development

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

NEIGHBOURLY KINDNESS: Long-time neighbours Fiona Grayson, Marg Wilkie and Valda Carey say looking out for one another is important for them.

Couple believed to have died a week before their bodies were found

Local Partners

Couple died a week before their bodies were found

A COUPLE is believed to have lay dead in their home for up to a week, prompting calls for people to check on their neighbours.

The fruits of a day's work

URBAN PARADISE: Percy Pugliese relaxes in the beautiful gardens of his Bed and Breakfast off Ogilvie Road.

Growing up the son of Italian immigrants wasn't always easy.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Forty drivers nominated for Road Trip at the drags

Street cars from all over South Queensland will be in action at Morgan Park Raceway on Saturday as part of the inaugural Road Trip.

Warwick Dragway will light up on Saturday afternoon

Maryvale ready for a fun trip to Inglewood for cup

DRIVE: Andrew Ryan will bowl for Maryvale-Condamine at Inglewood tomorrow.

Warwick cricket heads into round 6

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded during whirlwind reality TV experience.

  • Music

  • 22nd Nov 2016 1:30 PM

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew it was love the second she saw Jess Origliasso again

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Spectacular Modern Home Set To Charm

88a Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Dramatic Price Drop! Offering exceptional value this prestige home is positioned on a 1,146sqm allotment overlooking the Warwick Golf course and was designed with...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!