Delicious pastries, local veg at Yangan market

IF YOU'VE got a taste for fresh, hot, super-indulgent, sugar-loaded baked goods, then grab your wallet and head to Yangan.

The weekly farmers markets will be featuring all your favourite fruit, vegetables and arts and crafts from around the region, and one stall that will have all the chocolate lovers in the Southern Downs swooning.

Arthur Clive's Family Bakehouse will be making an appearance at this week's markets, and along with French vanilla slices they will be selling wild sour loaves, ciabatta, spelt and seed loaves and fruit pane maggia loaves.

Bramble Patch will also be selling jams, marmalades, chutneys, relishes, their signature vintage shiraz paste, and strawberry and raspberry vinegars.

And if you don't have an appetite on the day, why not relax with a massage from Vital Motion Mobile Massage or grab a coffee from Urban Mist.

If you would like to have a stall or have any questions about the markets, give Margaret Bateman a bell on 0400 830 391.

Where:

King St, Yangan

When:

Sunday from 8am

Cost:

Free