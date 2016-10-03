DELUGE: Bridges showing strain after day of heavy rain

Queens Park bridge close to going under at 5pm Monday.

OVER 50mm of rain has fallen in less than 10 hours.

Bridges around Warwick are close to going as the Condamine River and surrounding creeks struggle under the weight of the deluge.

Both the Queens Park bridge and Victoria Street bridge have water lapping at the concrete and could go under tonight if more rain falls.

The BOM website around Warwick shows the rivers is still rising so motorists are urged to remain vigilant if moving around the area this evening.

These photos were taken over an hour ago, so expect the levels to have risen since then.

And remember, if it's flooded FORGET IT.