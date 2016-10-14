19°
News

Did black lung go under the radar?

Pamela Frost
| 14th Oct 2016 2:17 PM
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.
Section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLACK lung disease in Queensland could have gone under the radar for decades and miners who have worked in the industry since the 1980s may have the disease and not know it, an inquiry heard on Friday.

In 1984, a report into black lung found there were 75 black lung diagnoses and suspected cases that year.

But there were none reported until last year when the first of 16 cases in Queensland was confirmed.

MPs grilled bosses in the Department of Natural Resources and Mines during a parliamentary inquiry briefing on Friday, questioning why there had been a significant gap in the disease since the 1980s.

Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg asked whether the department thought it was strange that there was an epidemic in 1980s and then it all went away.

He also asked whether this was a re-emergence of the disease, or whether the disease had not been competently diagnosed for years.

The department's director-general James Purtill said they were struggling to find information on what occurred between the 1984 report and the coal workers scheme that came in 10 years after it.

A parliamentary committee is investigating coal workers' pneumoconiosis (black lung) and is due to report to Parliament by April.

During a public briefing in Brisbane on Friday, Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller accused the department of archiving x-rays of 100,000 or more miners without reading them.

Mineral and energy resources deputy director-general Rachael Cronin said miners' medical assessments would have been examined by GPs and medical professionals and then sent to the department for storage.

"So it's possible that there's a significant number of confirmed cases that are basically tucked away in the archives somewhere that no one really knows a lot about?” Mr Springborg asked.

Mr Purtill said they would be able to explain later what they had been doing to assess whether that risk existed.

Mirani MP Jim Pearce also raised concerns about how the doctors who assessed miners were employed by the mining companies.

It was questioned whether doctors would have diagnosed a miner with black lung but not told the worker.

But Ms Cronin said doctors had robust ethical processes that they took very seriously.

During the briefing, Ms Miller also questioned whether the department had been in touch with the 75 coal miners who had been diagnosed in 1984.

"I understand that at the time those individuals were referred to medical advisers. We haven't followed up with them specifically in this recent period to my knowledge,” Ms Cronin said.

Ms Miller asked the director-general if he considered that a failure.

"This report has in fact been around since 1984 and as you said, there is a so called re-emergence of black lung which may or may not be right, and yet no one from your department has gone back to basically follow up on those men and women who may have been diagnosed with pneumoconiosis from 1984?”

Mr Purtill said it was difficult for him to answer that and have that information available.

Ms Miller asked for a report with details of every single miner who was diagnosed with black lung from 1984 and whether or not they were followed up.

She also asked the department whether documents had been destroyed; a question which Mr Purtill took on notice and will report back on.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  black lung black lung disease coal coal dust inquiry mining parliament politics

Did black lung go under the radar?

Did black lung go under the radar?

BLACK lung disease in Queensland could have gone under the radar for decades, an inquiry heard on Friday.

Millmerran murder accused remanded in custody

ARREST: Detectives transport Kevin Patrick Hanley, 69, to the Toowoomba watch house after he was arrested outside an Ayers Rock Rd home at Millmerran on murder charges.

Murder accused makes no application for bail during court mention

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

10 things to do this weekend in Warwick

IN THEIR BLOOD: David and Daniel Cliffe will race Got The Bug (pictured) and Nasty Bug at Warwick Dragfest tomorrow.

Here's a few fun ideas to fill up your weekend.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

Latest deals and offers

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off