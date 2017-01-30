Did someone say heatwave? Downs to melt this week

ANOTHER hot hot week is on the cards for the Southern Downs.

So far our Summer temperatures have been well above average and it's showing no signs of slowing down with only fleeting periods of relief from the sweltering heat.

So far in January, Warwick has welcomed over 100mm of rain, but all this has happened only over six or seven days.

Combined with the heat this essentially means long grass and more mowing.

This week, the temperature is going sit around the 40 degree mark all week.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a maximum between 33 and 39 degrees today.

Tomorrow will reach 35 to 40, Wednesday should top 36 to 41 and Thursday will be a scorcher with 37 to 43 degrees for the region.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expecting a maximum around the 37 degree mark.

There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday, but that looks like it for this week.

Stay hydrated and slip, slop, slap, it's going to be a hot one.