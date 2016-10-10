'Digruntled customer' causes a ruckus in Rose City

A DISCRUNTLED customer has run amok in Warwick's Optus store this afternoon.

A staff member at the store called police at about 2pm to complain of an unruly and uncooperative customer.

It is reported the man was swearing, being uncooperative and carrying on loudly in a offensive manner.

When police attended the scene the offender had already left the premises.

It is believed police then proceeded to the offensive customer's home address but at this stage, nobody has been charged over the incident.