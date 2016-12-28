Dive into touch

FOOTY FEVER: New Warwick Touch Football Association president Justin Nolan is looking forward to another big year.

WITH the 2016 season barely over, the Warwick Touch Football Association is already looking firmly ahead to 2017.

At the recent annual general meeting, the association committee had an overhaul with Justin Nolan taking over as president.

"I've been on the committee for the last couple of years,” Nolan said.

"And a huge thank-you must go the committee members who have stepped down for a break, Paul Frizzell, Laura O'Leary and Belinda Benz, who all did a superb job in what's been our biggest year.

"In the last season of 2016, we had 41 teams, which was a record number t of teams playing across five grades.

"This equates to something upwards of 450 players.

"Our claim is we might well be the fastest growing sport in town.”

The new season is not far away either, with competition kicking off on February 1.

"We're having a season muster on Wednesday, January 25, so we'll look forward to seeing all the team captains there to register their teams and any individuals looking to play as well,” Nolan said.

"If you're new to town or new to the sport, send us a message on Facebook or call me on 0401323076.”

Competition is every Wednesday night, excepting school holidays and State of Origin nights of course.

The association plays out of their grounds next to the Collegians and Suburbs Junior Rugby League grounds on Jackie Howe Drive as well as the Redbacks AFL ground and occasionally over the river on the Cowboys and Water Rats grounds.

"It's a mixed competition,” Nolan said.

"Six people per team on the field at once, three men and three women.

"However boys 13 years and under are eligible to play in place of a female player. Players are rotated on and off as desired or as they run out of puff.

"But one of the great things is because it's mixed you can play with your partner or even kids.

"One team had three dads playing with three kids, not many sports you can do that.”