35°
News

Dog paws burn in utes

Molly Glassey
| 24th Jan 2017 12:58 PM
Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail.
Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRADIES who take their dogs to work, or even the store, risk seriously burning the paws of their best friend, according to Killarney vet David Thomson.

It's an aspect of canine safety that is often overlooked and it can cause serious problems for the most resilient and toughest breeds.

"We rarely see clinical cases of it happening, but we definitely know it happens," Mr Thomson said.

"Metal trays in utes get very hot in the sun quite quickly, and their paws can only bare it so long before becoming damaged."

Mr Thomson said while dog paws can tolerate more than a human foot, there's always a limit.

"Optimally, dog owners should invest in a dog box with shade and ventilation," he said.

"If people are travelling for work purposes or even just going to the store, be mindful of where you park, make sure it's under shade.

"Or let them out and let them sit or lay under the ute to wait."

He advised all to travel with a spare bottle of water, just for the dog.

"And put down rubber matting or wooden floors in the ute," Mr Thomson advised.

"They will still heat up, but won't do the same amount of damage as a metal tray."

Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail.

Warwick Daily News

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Maryvale man allegedly goes on stealing rampage in Warwick

Maryvale man allegedly goes on stealing rampage in Warwick

The man allegedly stole from four businesses.

  • News

  • 24th Jan 2017 2:53 PM

Dog paws burn in utes

Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail.

Make sure your pooch is cool, hydrated

Show your Aussie pride at Glengallan on Australia Day

Australian flag Photo Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

THIS Australia Day head out to the historic Glengallan Homestead

Granite Belt vineyards thrive through summer

IN THE RED: Mike Hayes with some of Symphony Hill's Pinot Noir.

Summer no stop to Stanthorpe district grapes

Local Partners

What's on this Australia Day

PACK up the family, gather your friends and don't forget some sunscreen and hats for the plethora of Australia Day celebrations on the Southern Downs.

Rockies owners consider banning visitors

ROCKY DECISION: Russell Werner, owner of the land beside the popular Rockies waterhole.

Rockies owners are considering banning all users

Reigning Miss Rodeo Australia will be in town for awards

Miss Warwick Rodeo 2016 Ashleigh Grant, Miss Australia Rodeo Katy Scott, Miss Canada Rodeo Samantha Stokes and Miss America Rodeo Katherine Merck in Warwick during the 2016 rodeo.

Reigning Miss Rodeo Australia flying in to be part of 2017 awards

T20 might be batters game but no one told bowlers

Steven Lyons bats at Slade Park as WBAS chase the 166 scored by Summers.

Bowlers go well as tight battle on for final spots

Action hots up with semis this morning in carnival cricket

Dale's XI will play Dutch's Rudders at noon on Queens Pary Synthetic today.

The draw for final day of Warwick cricket carnival

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Why tree-changers want to buy in the Southern Downs

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price for the Downs dropped 1.5% to $241,250 the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 1.5% to $241,250

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!