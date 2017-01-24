Dog paws burn in utes

Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail.

TRADIES who take their dogs to work, or even the store, risk seriously burning the paws of their best friend, according to Killarney vet David Thomson.

It's an aspect of canine safety that is often overlooked and it can cause serious problems for the most resilient and toughest breeds.

"We rarely see clinical cases of it happening, but we definitely know it happens," Mr Thomson said.

"Metal trays in utes get very hot in the sun quite quickly, and their paws can only bare it so long before becoming damaged."

Mr Thomson said while dog paws can tolerate more than a human foot, there's always a limit.

"Optimally, dog owners should invest in a dog box with shade and ventilation," he said.

"If people are travelling for work purposes or even just going to the store, be mindful of where you park, make sure it's under shade.

"Or let them out and let them sit or lay under the ute to wait."

He advised all to travel with a spare bottle of water, just for the dog.

"And put down rubber matting or wooden floors in the ute," Mr Thomson advised.

"They will still heat up, but won't do the same amount of damage as a metal tray."

Legally, pet owners are required to ensure dogs are safe, secure and comfortable while in transit and breaching the law could cost you $35,340 or a year in jail.