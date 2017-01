A dog has been rescued from under a vehicle at Thulimbah.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at Thulimbah shortly after 2pm.

As of 2.20pm, she said the dog had been retrieved from under the vehicle.

"They've just got the dog out," she said.

She said the dog was believed to have been "quite distressed".

It's not yet known how the dog came to be trapped.